HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $5.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.70 price objective on shares of HUYA in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $5.90 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.80 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.07 on Friday. HUYA has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

