i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Raised to “Hold” at Cormark

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

i-80 Gold stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. i-80 Gold has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in i-80 Gold by 271.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 28.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank lifted its stake in i-80 Gold by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company in the Precious Metals industry.

