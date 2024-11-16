Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $156.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $135.05 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 52-week low of $92.69 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Illumina by 292.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Illumina by 65.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 81.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

