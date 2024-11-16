Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock Price Down 7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) fell 7% on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Immunome traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.78. 270,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 751,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

IMNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

In other news, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $230,223.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,090.76. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 125.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 59,016 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 137.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 81,354 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 22.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 85,580 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 10.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,488,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,971,000 after buying an additional 324,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $594.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

