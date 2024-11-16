Insider Buying: EARNZ plc (LON:EARN) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

EARNZ plc (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) insider Bob Holt acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,561.44).

Bob Holt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EARNZ alerts:

On Monday, October 28th, Bob Holt acquired 50,000 shares of EARNZ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,780.72).

On Wednesday, October 16th, Bob Holt acquired 300,000 shares of EARNZ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($26,465.03).

On Thursday, August 29th, Bob Holt acquired 311,547 shares of EARNZ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £21,808.29 ($27,483.67).

EARNZ Stock Performance

Shares of LON EARN opened at GBX 5.70 ($0.07) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.81. The company has a market cap of £5.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. EARNZ plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 13 ($0.16).

EARNZ Company Profile

EARNZ plc does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the manufactures and commercializes solar technology. It focuses to seek acquisition targets in the energy services sector. The company was formerly known as Verditek PLC and changed its name to EARNZ plc in March 2024. EARNZ plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EARNZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EARNZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.