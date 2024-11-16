Insider Buying: GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Insider Acquires A$19,609,318.77 in Stock

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Coleman bought 42,170,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,609,318.77 ($12,651,173.40).

Craig Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GTN alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Craig Coleman purchased 511,518 shares of GTN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$237,855.87 ($153,455.40).

On Monday, October 28th, Craig Coleman acquired 362,210 shares of GTN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$168,427.65 ($108,663.00).

On Monday, September 9th, Craig Coleman bought 21,505,375 shares of GTN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,999,999.38 ($6,451,612.50).

GTN Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

GTN Increases Dividend

GTN Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This is a boost from GTN’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. GTN’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

(Get Free Report)

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.