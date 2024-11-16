Insider Buying: McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Acquires 9,500 Shares of Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Strickland acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £9,215 ($11,613.11).

Mark Strickland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Mark Strickland sold 113,846 shares of McBride stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.46), for a total value of £132,061.36 ($166,428.94).

McBride Price Performance

Shares of LON:MCB opened at GBX 99.20 ($1.25) on Friday. McBride plc has a one year low of GBX 48.70 ($0.61) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.83). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.72. The company has a market capitalization of £172.14 million, a PE ratio of 522.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

