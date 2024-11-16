Insider Buying: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Acquires $3,748,623.20 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 276,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $3,748,623.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,031,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,324,537.96. The trade was a 5.80 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Joshua Kushner purchased 358,619 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $4,927,425.06.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $23.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Oscar Health's revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,582,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,846,000 after acquiring an additional 337,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oscar Health by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,132,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,867,000 after purchasing an additional 291,335 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 153.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,156,000 after buying an additional 2,409,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 31.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,886,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,478,000 after buying an additional 934,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 117.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after buying an additional 1,134,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Bank of America lowered Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

