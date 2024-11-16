Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CFO Sells 8,655 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,701.44. The trade was a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $562.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.64. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.96 and a twelve month high of $569.47. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

