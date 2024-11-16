Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Sells 10,735 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total value of $5,900,814.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,190.48. This trade represents a 64.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.2 %
Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $562.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $493.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.64. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.96 and a 1-year high of $569.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.67.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
