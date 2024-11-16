Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Sells 21,834 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total transaction of $12,966,775.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,691,508.72. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $599.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 154.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $220.78 and a one year high of $624.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

