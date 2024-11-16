Insider Selling: BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CEO Sells 154,000 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $5,329,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,997,111.77. This represents a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $567,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,546,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 14.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 443,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,988 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

