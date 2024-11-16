Insider Selling: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 75,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $6,237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,089,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,377,539.32. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Loews Price Performance
NYSE L opened at $83.67 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.82.
Loews Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on L shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Loews Company Profile
Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.
