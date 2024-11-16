Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Inventiva from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inventiva from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of IVA stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

