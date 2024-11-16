iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $60.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $62.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

