Jack Callaway Acquires 50,000 Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) insider Jack Callaway bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £26,500 ($33,396.35).

Foxtons Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON FOXT opened at GBX 53.80 ($0.68) on Friday. Foxtons Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 71.40 ($0.90). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.08. The firm has a market cap of £163.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2,699.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

