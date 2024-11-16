Jack Callaway Acquires 50,000 Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) insider Jack Callaway bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £26,500 ($33,396.35).
Foxtons Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of LON FOXT opened at GBX 53.80 ($0.68) on Friday. Foxtons Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 71.40 ($0.90). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.08. The firm has a market cap of £163.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2,699.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Foxtons Group Company Profile
