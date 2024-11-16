Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 77,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $245.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $150.09 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.