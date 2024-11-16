Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Basf in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Basf to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Basf Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Basf stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Basf has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $14.89.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Basf will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

