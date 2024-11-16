Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 20th

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 20th. The 1-13 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 19th.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Down 15.9 %

JFBR stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Jeffs’ Brands has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $5.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy purchased 126,040 shares of Jeffs’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $34,030.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,180. This trade represents a 8.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,017,674 shares of company stock valued at $634,423 over the last three months. 51.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd ( NASDAQ:JFBR Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

