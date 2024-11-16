Jonathan Bunting Sells 490,569 Shares of Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Stock

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bunting sold 490,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.77), for a total value of £299,247.09 ($377,122.99).
Jonathan Bunting also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Jonathan Bunting sold 1,183,423 shares of Smiths News stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.77), for a total value of £721,888.03 ($909,751.77).
Smiths News Stock Down 0.3 %
Smiths News stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.77) on Friday. Smiths News plc has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 67.80 ($0.85). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.86. The stock has a market cap of £144.62 million, a PE ratio of 677.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83.
Smiths News Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Smiths News
About Smiths News
Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smiths News
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.