Jonathan Bunting Sells 490,569 Shares of Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Stock

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bunting sold 490,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.77), for a total value of £299,247.09 ($377,122.99).

Jonathan Bunting also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Jonathan Bunting sold 1,183,423 shares of Smiths News stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.77), for a total value of £721,888.03 ($909,751.77).

Smiths News Stock Down 0.3 %

Smiths News stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.77) on Friday. Smiths News plc has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 67.80 ($0.85). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.86. The stock has a market cap of £144.62 million, a PE ratio of 677.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Smiths News Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Smiths News’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Smiths News

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

