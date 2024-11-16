JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $245.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.09 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $690.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

