K LIU & Estimates DHI Group’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) – K LIU & lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DHI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. K LIU & analyst K. Liu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. K LIU & also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DHX. StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on DHI Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of DHX opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.71 million, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.04. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DHI Group by 145.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 388,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 230,323 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,495,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 841,350 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 490,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DHI Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

