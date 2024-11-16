Kevin E. Bryant Sells 48,141 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62.93. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EVRG opened at $63.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 82.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 52,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Evergy by 107.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after purchasing an additional 222,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Evergy by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

