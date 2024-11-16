KeyCorp Downgrades Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Sector Weight

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa Johns International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa Johns International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PZZA

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. Papa Johns International has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $78.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa Johns International will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa Johns International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,074,000 after purchasing an additional 166,246 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa Johns International by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,285,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,485 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Papa Johns International by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,170,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,477 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,586,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Papa Johns International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,042,000 after acquiring an additional 281,399 shares during the last quarter.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.