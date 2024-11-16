Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $62.00. Kforce has a 12-month low of $52.96 and a 12-month high of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The company had revenue of $353.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 59.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Kforce during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 96.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

