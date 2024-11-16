Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Repurchase $300.00 million in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -65.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.