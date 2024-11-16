Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Repurchase $300.00 million in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -65.04%.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.
