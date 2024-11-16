Leerink Partnrs Comments on Replimune Group Q3 Earnings

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Replimune Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 13.46. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 11,045,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Replimune Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 699,679 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 575.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,118,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,173 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,070,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 2,057,460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,770,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,634,000 after buying an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

