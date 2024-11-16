Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Estimate for ARDT Q1 Earnings

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardent Health Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ardent Health Partners’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Ardent Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ARDT stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Ardent Health Partners has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardent Health Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter worth about $385,000.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

