Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Vincerx Pharma FY2024 Earnings

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vincerx Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Vincerx Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17).

Separately, Leerink Partners cut their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Vincerx Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.60. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

Institutional Trading of Vincerx Pharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 29.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 153,575 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 359.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 328,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 256,967 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

