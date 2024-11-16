Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Trading Down 2.0 %

Liberty Global stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 102,828 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,471,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Liberty Global by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 376,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 206,318 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Liberty Global by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 407,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 296.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

