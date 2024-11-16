Lifesci Capital Forecasts Stronger Earnings for CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for CG Oncology in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.41) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.59). The consensus estimate for CG Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for CG Oncology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGON. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

CG Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGON opened at $32.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. CG Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10,642.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CG Oncology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at $97,678,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $13,443,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,642,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CG Oncology

In related news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 650,455 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $23,000,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 586,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,755,683.52. This trade represents a 52.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About CG Oncology

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.