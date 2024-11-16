Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO) Short Interest Update

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the October 15th total of 25,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LOBO opened at 2.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lobo EV Technologies has a 12 month low of 1.35 and a 12 month high of 5.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 2.29 and a 200-day moving average of 2.52.

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.

