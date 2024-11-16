Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 193,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Crane by 13.7% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 70.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,216,000 after acquiring an additional 685,230 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Crane Stock Down 0.2 %

CR stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $102.80 and a fifty-two week high of $180.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.35.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

