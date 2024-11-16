Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $730,000 Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,134 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 91.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.82.

Generation Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.