Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Viad worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Viad by 7.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Viad by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,359,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,716,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Viad Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $945.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. Viad Corp has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $47.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.14. Viad had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Viad from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Viad

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

