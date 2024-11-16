Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,193 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,244,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,851,000 after buying an additional 47,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,757,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after buying an additional 191,550 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 4,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,940,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 13.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,556,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after buying an additional 182,717 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of BEPC opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.20. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -173.17%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

