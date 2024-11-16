Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of United Fire Group worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UFCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFCS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

United Fire Group stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $644.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.37. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $25.88.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $322.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Fire Group

(Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

