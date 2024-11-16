Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,686 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $2,750,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,789.12. This represents a 84.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 142,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $4,276,577.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,726.98. The trade was a 56.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 996,961 shares of company stock valued at $20,256,416 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 7.1 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

