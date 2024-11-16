Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 568.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Trading Up 0.5 %

BCPC stock opened at $177.77 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $120.76 and a 52-week high of $186.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCPC

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.