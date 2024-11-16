Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,151.25. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATLC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Atlanticus from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Atlanticus stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $716.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $351.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.64 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Atlanticus Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

