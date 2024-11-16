Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,920,000 after acquiring an additional 58,041 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $173,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Insider Activity

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 2,074 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $139,352.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,249,662.72. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,074 shares of company stock worth $917,492. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GSBC opened at $63.30 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $739.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

