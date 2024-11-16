Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 20,849 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 91.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,849 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.1% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,929,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,927,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in TopBuild by 7.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.44.

TopBuild Trading Down 4.3 %

TopBuild stock opened at $347.50 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $290.00 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

