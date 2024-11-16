Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IBEX were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IBEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IBEX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 19,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $373,787.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,719,739 shares in the company, valued at $32,726,633.17. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shuja Keen sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $124,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,891.04. This represents a 4.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,373 shares of company stock worth $4,813,965 in the last ninety days. 6.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBEX Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. IBEX Limited has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.56.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBEX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

IBEX Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading

