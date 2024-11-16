Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 740 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 819.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $999,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 732,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,624,353.60. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KRG opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -667.25, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,600.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

