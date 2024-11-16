Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.76 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.89). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The company had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RHP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $144,640.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,953.50. The trade was a 20.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This trade represents a 22.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.