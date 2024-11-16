Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,152,000 after buying an additional 1,284,883 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,398,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,117,000 after purchasing an additional 692,492 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,839,000 after purchasing an additional 700,414 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,176,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,966,000 after buying an additional 498,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,366 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $245,803.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,274,278.22. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $927,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,479,005.02. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,464 shares of company stock valued at $12,640,276 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $86.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.01. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $48.24 and a one year high of $121.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

