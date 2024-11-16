Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $785,000 Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $386,523.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,061.15. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,784.80. The trade was a 13.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,533 shares of company stock worth $1,571,652 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

AMPH stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

