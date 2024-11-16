Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,923 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 12.0 %

DNLI stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $1,107,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,495.83. The trade was a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $870,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,656.88. The trade was a 50.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,578 shares of company stock worth $2,474,440 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNLI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

