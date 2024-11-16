Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Organogenesis worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Organogenesis by 309.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,977,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,450 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 72,696 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 986,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 333,123 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $511.76 million, a PE ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 1.60. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

