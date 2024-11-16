Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 282.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 160,093 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Macy’s by 96.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Macy’s by 6.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on M. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

